Mulugu: Police neutralise 4 landmines planted by Maoists

Mulugu: The Mulugu district police neutralised on Sunday morning four landmines planted by the Maoists in the Venkatapuram forest area on the Telangana-Chattisgarh border, as part of widespread searches to identify the underground devices set up by the banned organisation.
The police detected the landmines in the Venkatapuram police limits near Veerabhadra forest used by walkers. Three of IEDs were found in burst condition, killing a pig and a domestic dog, the carcasses of which were found. The other unexploded landmine was defused by the police. The bomb squad is to continue searches in interest of people’s safety.
The district SP has demanded the Maoists to remove landmines planted to serve their ‘selfish’ interest in Adivasi areas, which harm both people, wildlife and domesticated animals. He advised people not to cooperate with the Maoists and inform the police if they have any dope on the rebels.