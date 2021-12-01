Mulugu: Seethakka flays Centre, State govt over farmers' issues

Mulugu: The Congress is set to take over the reins of the State from the TRS after the 2023 elections, AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said. Speaking to party cadres at Brahmanapally village under Mangapet mandal on Tuesday, she said that the TRS government led by K Chandrashekar Rao failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

"In fact, the TRS government has done nothing to people, especially to the farmers. "KCR made life miserable for the farmers. With both the Centre and the State ignoring the agriculture sector, farmers continue to mire in distress," she said. Seethakka accused both the Centre and the State of trying to escape from their responsibilities.

The Centre which announced support price to paddy is now turning its back on farmers, she wondered. She demanded the State government to open procurement centres as early as possible to protect the farmers from losses. Seethakka said that the Congress will continue its fight against the Centre and State until they procure the entire paddy from farmers. Later, she told the party cadres to focus on membership drive.