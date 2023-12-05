  • Menu
Mulugu SP alerts people amid heavy rains due to cyclone Michaung
The Mulugu district SP has warned the people of Mulugu district to take proper precautions and be vigilant as there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and winds due to the Cyclone Michaung.

As part of the flood prevention measures, he said one DDRF (District Disaster Response Force - District Disaster Response Force) team will be placed in the area of Mulugu Eturu Nagaram sub-division along with the police.

Station House Officers have been advised to be active in getting information regarding storm related issues in their respective jurisdictions and to take appropriate pre-emptive measures to remove trees falling on roads.

The district SP has asked the police to immediately inform the people living in the vicinity of Jampanna Vagu, Gundla Vagu, main ponds and Godavari river to be alert.

