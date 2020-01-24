Mulugu: Telangana State witnessed growth in tourism

Tadvai (Mulugu): Mulugu district has all the ingredients to be pitchforked as a tourist hub, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud said. Inaugurating the Haritha Resorts built at a cost of Rs 9.37 crore at Tadvai on Friday, along with Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, he claimed that Telangana made huge strides on tourism front since the formation of separate State.

The resort has 12 cottages with 30 rooms, restaurant, tribal products and artifacts display centre, gazebos, landscaping and solar lighting. "The government had already constructed Haritha Hotel in Medaram, the abode of tribal deities Sammakka Saralamma, with an outlay of Rs 14 crore.

This apart, the government has plans to develop the region as a tourism hub by developing infrastructure at Bogatha Waterfalls, Laknavaram Lake, Pandavula Guttalu and Gattamma Gutta," Goud said. The infrastructure would be in such a way that even foreign tourists would also prefer to stay a day or two in the region, he added.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that Mulugu district, which has huge swathes of forest and wildlife that attract tourists, will be developed on par with the international standards. He told the hotel management to prepare local dishes and highlight the culture and tradition of the region.

Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Panyala Bhupathi Reddy said that they have chalked out a plan for the development of all the tourism sites in the State.

Later, both the Ministers visited Medaram and reviewed arrangements for the ensuing biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara. They said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had sanctioned Rs 75 crore to ensure hassle free darshan to the devotees.

They instructed the officials to ensure hygiene in Medaram. Errabelli expressed unhappiness over the state of toilets constructed for the jatara. He directed the officials to ensure the toilets clean until the jatara was over. It may be mentioned here that the four-day jatara is scheduled to commence in February.

Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Mulugu ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish, MLA Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka, Mulugu In-charge Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu and Medaram Trust Board Chairman Rammurthy were present.