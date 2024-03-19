Municipal Chairman BS Keshav is about to join Congress party. Along with 18 councillors

The Gadwal municipal chairman BS Keshav (BRS) is about to join the Congress party in the presence of excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

According to the reliable information from the Congress party, The municipal chairman BRS Keshav along with 18 councillors namely .

1. Kotesh from 8th ward.

2. Murali from 27th ward.

3. Srimannarayana from 9 th ward.

4. Narahari Goud from 18th ward.

5 . Srinu from 24th ward.

6. Bombu Raju 22nd ward.

7. Krishna 32nd ward.

8. Janardhan,29th ward.

9. Nagulu Yadav 3rd ward.

10. Maheshwari 21st ward.

11. Mahesh 25th ward.

12. Bangi Sudarshan 15th ward.

13. Swetha Ranjith 37th ward.

14. Kori Lakshmi 26th ward.

15. Lakshmi Bai jamansing 12th ward

16. Rama chandrudu 1st ward.

17. Singireddi Anitha 16th ward.

18. Rajaka Ramu 36th ward.

The municipal Chairman BS Keshav had recently criticized KCR government that the low level leaders like municipal chairmen, MPPS, MPTCs , ZP TCs are very worthless than attender in a government office, he had also expressed his dissatisfaction about his career in BRS government as a municipal chairman in a public meeting in the presence of EX minister Srinivas Goud held in Gadwal.