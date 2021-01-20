Municipal Mayor performs surgery on Telangana Minister

Surprising all, Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Mayor B Anil Kumar performed emergency surgery on Telangana Social Welfare Minister K Eshwar . The Mayor , who is doctor by profession, remover a tumor from the minister's stomach by performing operation in his hospital in the town.



Eshwar complained of severe stomachache when he was with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the latter's visit to Kaleshwaram on Tuesday. He was admitted to Ramagundam private local hospital and underwent surgery on Wednesday morning.

Doctor turned politician Anil was monitoring the minister's health condition. He said minister is stable.