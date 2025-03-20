Munneru retaining wall works to be expedited

Khammam: In addition to the land acquisition required to construct the retaining wall on the east-ern side of the Munneru river, the construction work should be expedited, said District Collector Muzammil Khan.

On Wednesday, District Collector and Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy, along with revenue and irrigation officials, inspected the retaining wall construction work under-way on Munneru at Polepalli, the progress of land acquisition for the retaining wall, the land given by the government to the displaced persons of Munneru, and the Munneru aqueduct.

The Collector instructed the officials to plan and implement the daily work, to form addi-tional teams as required to complete the work, and to complete the work in accordance with the circumstances, keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season.

After examining the maps of the construction work of the Munneru river retaining wall, the extent to which water will reach during floods, the quality of the retaining wall to withstand the force of the water flow, the material used in construction, and the precau-tions to be taken in wall curing were explained to the Collector by officials and contrac-tors.

Muzammil Khansaid that a drainage canal was being constructed adjacent to the Munneru wall and next to the road. He said that the authorities are in talks with the farmers to provide government land as an alternative to those losing their lands be-cause of the construction of the retaining wall. He instructed the officials that farmers should be made to come forward to provide lands by explaining the benefits of the construction of the Munneru River retaining wall. Irrigation SE M Venkateswarlu, DE Ramesh, Khammam Rural Tahsildar Ramprasad, RI Kranthi, and others were present.