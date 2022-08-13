Munugode by-polls: Plan B is in store for KCR, meets Krishna Reddy

Hyderabad: The political situation is certainly heating up as all the party leaders are on toes to win the by-poll which will be like a litmus tests for all. And when it comes to TRS, as large number of MPTCs, ZPTCs and sarpanches are opposing the candidature of Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy for Munugode by-election, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) invited another strong leader, Kancharla Krishna Reddy, from the same constituency to Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

Krishna Reddy is brother of Nalgonda TRS MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy. KCR is seriously considering Krishna Reddy instead Kusukuntla for by-election in the wake of opposition to latter from the TRS.

Leaders opposing Kusukuntla met at a hotel in LB Nagar here and wrote a letter to Pragathi Bhavan. In the letter, they unitedly said that they will support any TRS candidate except Kusukuntla. Now, KCR is rethinking to give by-election ticket to Kusukuntla, who is close associate to him since Telangana statehood struggle.

Moreover, the TRS chief is in favour of Krishna Reddy because of financial strength and his determination to defeat Komatireddy Rajagopal in by-poll at any cost.