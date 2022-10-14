Munugodu buzzing with hi-biz activity

Munugodu: The byelection to the Munugodu Assembly constituency has come as a boon for this backward constituency in the state. It has seen employment generation though there has not been any significant development in the constituency all these years. Business activity has now touched an all-time high here, thanks to the bypoll necessitated by the resignation of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Liquor shops, non-vegetarian outlets, retail grocery and local transportation services are flourishing as leaders from all parties have flooded the constituency and are holding rallies and visiting the houses of voters whom they consider as their supporters. State and district-level leaders from the TRS, BJP and Congress are camping and conducting local party meetings and rallies every day. In addition, national leaders of the BJP have also been visiting the constituency now and then.

More than 2,000 leaders from the three main parties have descended on the constituency. This has resulted in spurt in local business activity. There has been an unprecedented rush at the liquor shops in the constituency. The daily turnover has gone up by three times as compared to normal times. The normal turnover used to be Rs 1 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.



The mandals which saw huge liquor consumption are Chandur, Nampally and Gattuppal, Choutuppal, Munugodu and Samsthan Narayanpur. TRS and BJP leaders have been placing advance orders and the liquor outlets are supplying almost 24x7. The demand for chicken and mutton also increased in every village. Leaders of all parties are hosting lunch and dinner for their respective party sympathisers wherever they conduct a meeting.

Retail non-vegetarian shop owners are buying huge live stocks from Suryapet and Nalgonda. A mutton shop owner told The Hans India that he had never seen such a lucrative business. Demand for chicken and mutton had shot up many times. Some local youth even set up temporary chicken centres. Non-veg biryani is another item that is in high demand as the organisers of public meetings and rallies distribute it to the participants and party workers.

The bypoll has come as a Diwali bonanza for the local cab and auto services.

All major parties have booked all available vehicles for one month to mobilize people to the rallies and local meetings. The cab and other vehicle owners are making about Rs 2,000 per day as against a maximum of Rs 500 per day.