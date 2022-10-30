Munugodu: EC bans Min Jagadish from campaigning for 48 hours

Munugodu: The Election Commission has imposed 48-hour campaign ban on Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for violation of model code of conduct. It also prohibited the Minister from holding any public meetings, rallies, road shows etc. Also he was directed not to give any interviews.

During a public meeting five days ago, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that welfare schemes will be stopped if people do not vote for the TRS in Munugodu bypoll. The Minister told the voters to vote for Narendra Modi if they do not want to have pension. If they want welfare schemes and pension to continue, then vote for KCR, he stated.

BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar complained to the EC about this. Following this, the EC served notice to the Minister on Saturday over his speech. The EC was not satisfied with the explanation submitted by Minister Jagadish and issued orders banning him from campaigning for 48 hours, starting from 7 pm from Sunday onwards.