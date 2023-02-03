Munugodu: Permit to pharma company opposed

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Mereddy Shyamprasad Reddy, State president of Telangana Retired Engineers Forum, demanded immediate cancellation of the construction permits to the pharma company, which may cause pollution.

A dharna was organised under the auspices of all parties in the mandal on Thursday at the newly-constructed pharma company on the outskirts of Kishtapuram village in the mandal.

Participating in this dharna, he said that if the pharma company is built, the groundwater in the streams of this area will be polluted for more than 30 km.

He said that check dams have been built on the river in this area where there are no sources of irrigation water, due to which the groundwater has increased and the farmers are cultivating crops.

Even now, the concerned authorities should take the opinions of the people of neighboring villages and give permission, but it is not right to give it according to their own will.

He warned that if the permission given for construction of the company is not revoked, they will take up a large-scale agitation with the local public representatives under the auspices of their retired engineers' forum.