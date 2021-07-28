Munugodu: Rajagopal Reddy taken into preventive custody

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Amid a show of strength of Congress workers demanding state-wide implementation a Dalit Bandu programme, Several leaders including Rajagopal Reddy were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday.

Minister Jagdish Reddy's schedule was fixed for distribution of ration cards at Munugodu, In view of this, police made preventive arrests of Congress leaders and workers of Munugodu and Nakrekal constituencies in large number to prevent any untoward incidents that took place during the distribution of ration cards in Choutuppal, on July 26. Police arrested Rajagopal Reddy at Bongulur village located at outer ring road, when he was proceeding towards Munugodu to take part in the protest programme

Speaking to media, the MLA called state-wide Dalits to unite and upon them to fight for implementation of Dalit Bandu programme throughout the State instead a pilot project in Huzurabad constituency, where by-election is going to take place very soon. Meanwhile, Bhongir MP and MLA Rajagopal Reddy's brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy condemned the preventive arrest of his brother and Congress leaders and workers in the district.

Rebutting Komatireddy brothers' and other Congress leaders' comments, Minister Jagdish Reddy denied the protocol violations alleged made by them and added that brothers' core playing dramas for political gain in the name of violation of protocol.











