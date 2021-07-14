Musi project crying for maintenance, says TPCC secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy

Musi (Suryapet): TPCC secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy demanded the State government to modernise Musi project gates on war footing to protect the project.

Along with party leaders and activists, he visited Musi Project in Ketepally mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he criticised the TRS government for not giving priority to the maintenance and repairs of old projects in the craze of new projects and alleged that even greasing of gates was not done.

Officials were simply saying that they were helpless regarding project maintenance, he added. Ramesh Reddy demanded Rs 500 crore for conducting repairs and for the maintenance of Musi project in the interest of Ayacut farmers and thousands of fishermen families dependent on the reservoir.

He warned to lay siege to Minister Jagadish Reddy's camp office, if the government do not take any steps to strengthen the project.

Congress leaders Mandal Reddy, Venugopal Reddy, Mudireddy Ramana Reddy, Gattu Srinu, Palavarapu Venu, Bantu Chokkaiah Goud, MD Shafiullah, Velugu Venkanna, Nama Praveen, P Ramesh, Abdul Rahim, P Parashu Ramulu and others have accompanied the TPCC secretary.