Musi project gates lifted to release 1,200 cusecs water

Ketepally ( Nalgonda ): In view of rising inflows into the reservoir, officials at the Musi Project have lifted four crest gates—gates 2, 3, 7, and 8—by two feet each, releasing 1200 cusecs of water downstream.

According to the project authorities, the full reservoir level (FRL) of the Moosi Project is 645 feet, while the current water level stands at 643.30 feet. The reservoir’s total storage capacity is 4.46 TMCs, and it currently holds 4.02 TMCs of water.

The inflow into the reservoir has been recorded at 4136.66 cusecs, and the total outflow has reached 4734.99 cusecs.

As part of water management and irrigation support, officials are also releasing water through the canal systems. About 119.47 cusecs of water is being released through the right canal and 215.05 cusecs through the left canal.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and are regulating the discharge to ensure the structural safety of the reservoir while also meeting the irrigation demands in the region.