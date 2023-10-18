My work speaks for me, I am sure people will bless me again: Madhavaram

Hyderabad: The BRS candidate from Kukatpally Madhavaram Krishna Rao is gearing up to enter the Assembly for the third consecutive term thanks to the support base of voters from the natives of Andhra Pradesh and the development in the constituency.

The support base for Krishna Rao can be gauged from the fact that during the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the BRS managed to win all the eight divisions. The constituency was traditionally a strong base for Telugu Desam before bifurcation of the State.

Krishna Rao was in Telugu Desam in the past and won from Kukatpally in 2014. However, after he joined the BRS, he had consolidated his place and won with a big margin. He had also defeated N Suhasini of TDP in 2018. After winning two times in a row, now the MLA is trying to hit a hattrick of victories this time.

The MLA is banking on various development works in the constituency like solving decades old drinking water problem, road widening and bringing up flyovers to solve the traffic menace.

He took up Traffic safety campaigns in Kukatpally to improve safety and reduce road crash casualties. He has worked on a project for rural development and has also helped many underprivileged children.

There are over 2 lakh voters from the Andhra Pradesh areas settled in Kukatpally Assembly constituency which also includes voters from Kamma community.

In 2018 Madhavaram Krishna Rao BRS won the seat by defeating Nandamuri Venkata Suhasini of the TDP with a margin of 41,049 votes, he has been winning for two consecutive terms. In the year 2014, the MLA won from TDP ticket by a margin of 43,186.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Madhavaram Krishna Rao who was in TDP won the seat with 99,874 votes at 43.3 percent while BRS candidate Gottimukkala Padma Rao camesecond with 56,688 votes getting a vote share of 24.6 percent. M Narsimha INC candidate got 23,321 votes with 10.1 percent.

A native of Andhra Ch Murthy Babu residing in Allapur said that the local issues and development matters when it comes to voting.

He said that the BRS has been taking up development works, and the work is visible in the form of flyovers particularly the road to Hitech City which had eased out the traffic woes of the IT employees.

It would be interesting to see whether the people would ensure the hat-trick of Madhavaram Krishna Rao in this election.