Mynampally and son join Congress in New Delhi

BRS senior leader and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and his Son M Rohit joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

BRS Nakrekal former MLA M. Vemula Veeresham and former district Congress president Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, who switched to the BRS on July 24, also rejoined the Congress.

AICC Telangana affairs in charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and several party leaders were present.

It is learnt that Congress High command agreed Hanumantha Rao's demand for twoparty ticket to contest his son from Medak and himself from Malkajigiri.

Veerasham was eyeing to contest from Nakrekal assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.