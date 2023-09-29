Live
- Punjab Congress attacked AAP government over the arrest of Sukhpal Singh Khaira
- Chiranjeevi launches Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ teaser
- Suniel Shetty hails Sanjay Dutt’s sense of humour
- Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire’ gets official release date
- Karnataka attracts $16 million investment from Waters Corporation to set up a GCC in Bengaluru
- Mynampally and son join Congress in New Delhi
- YS Jagan launches Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, says free medical tests to all
- ISKCON sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi
- Committee again asks Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water till Oct 15
- Kejriwal unveils 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution
BRS senior leader and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and his Son M Rohit joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.
BRS Nakrekal former MLA M. Vemula Veeresham and former district Congress president Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, who switched to the BRS on July 24, also rejoined the Congress.
AICC Telangana affairs in charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and several party leaders were present.
It is learnt that Congress High command agreed Hanumantha Rao's demand for twoparty ticket to contest his son from Medak and himself from Malkajigiri.
Veerasham was eyeing to contest from Nakrekal assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. E
