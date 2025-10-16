NABARD chief concerned over pending elections to PACS, DCBs





NABARD Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao met K Surendra Mohan, who recently assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Registrar of Cooperatives.

Later, he also met Tummala Nageswara Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing, along with G. Chandramohan Reddy, OSD and Additional Registrar of Cooperatives. During the meeting, Ravinder Rao submitted a representation explaining in detail the issues arising due to the long-pending elections of the governing bodies of various Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and District Cooperative Banks.

He appealed to the authorities to expedite the conduct of these elections at the earliest, emphasising that such a move would help resolve several difficulties faced by the farming community.