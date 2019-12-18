NABARD sanctions 2,221 cr credit for Yadadri-Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: The annual credit plan of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for Yadadri-Bhongir district for the year 2020-21, with an outlay of Rs 2,221.24 crore, was launched by District Collector Anita Ramachandran at her chambers in Bhongir on Wednesday. The new outlay shows an increase of Rs 83 crore over last year's budget of Rs 2,138 crore.



NABARD has prepared the annual credit plan (Linked Potential Plan) with an allocation of Rs 1,855 crore to agriculture, Rs 238.79 crore to micro and small scale industries and Rs 127.29 crore to other priority sectors.

Based on NABARD plan, lead bank with the coordination of other banks will prepare the annual credit plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed the bank officials to give top priority to agriculture, industries and employment sectors. NABARD's District Development Manager N Satyanarayana, district lead bank official Nagarjuna Babu and others were present.