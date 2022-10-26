Nadda to address massive public meeting on Oct 31

Munugodu: Munugodu bypoll has become the talk of the town since all the three political parties took it prestigious. TRS, BJP and Congress are busy in campaigning to win the bypoll. For this, parties' senior leaders are also participating in the campaign.

BJP national president JP Nadda is going to address BJP public meeting at Munugodu on October 31, in support of the party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Rumours are that he is going to announce a key point in the meeting.

According to sources, party local leaders planned to invite Central Minister Amit Shah to the meeting. Since the Central Minister has no time due to his schedule, instead of him Nadda is coming.

Meanwhile, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao will attend a public meeting in Munugodu on October 30. Party leaders are busy in making arrangements for the public meeting.

With two key leaders visiting Munugodu on October 30 and 31, the political heat in Munugodu has further heated up.