Nagarjuna Sagar: MLA Bhagath pushes for direct seeding

Nagarjuna Sagar: Local legislator Nomula Bhagath created awareness among the farmers on the benefits of direct seeded method in paddy cultivation.

As part of the programme, on Saturday, Bhagath, donning a farmer attire, entered an agriculture field and threw paddy seeds at Errabelly village in Nidmanoor mandal in Sagar constituency in Nalgonda district.

He said this method besides decreasing the cost of the cultivation reduces the period of crop and would give better yield than the conventional method of sowing paddy seedlings.

He directed agriculture officials to give wide publicity and awareness on the paddy seed throwing method among the farmers in the constituency.