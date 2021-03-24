Nagarkurnool: Non-bailable warrant issued to Swathi Reddy

Nagarkurnool: The district court has issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Swathi Reddy, the A-2 accused, involved in the sensational murder case of Sudhakar Reddy that took place two years ago in 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swathi Reddy who was on bail, was supposed to attend the court. However, the accused did not return to court hearing, hence Nagarkurnool district court had issued nonbailable warrant against her on Wednesday.

Swathi Reddy was the prime accused in murder case of her husband Sudhakar Reddy, a businessman in Nagarkurnool district, a few months ago. She was released on bail from Mahbubnagar district jail on Friday. As nobody from her family came to receive her, she was sent to a State home in Mahbubnagar town.

Swathi Reddy, who admitted to plotting her husband's murder along with her paramour Rajesh, was arrested on December 10 last year. Since then she has been lodged in Mahbubnagar jail. She was given bail a few days ago, but nobody came forward to deposit guarantee on her behalf. However, police released her on bail in 2020.