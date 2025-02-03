Naini cries foul!

Warangal: “Some people with vested interests are trying to create chaos in the Congress using social media and YouTube channels,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said, rebutting the speculation that some MLAs, including himself, had attended a clandestine meeting at Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy’s farmhouse in Gandipet, Hyderabad, to raise their voice against the State leadership, which is not correct.

In a statement on Sunday, Naini said that nobody should question his loyalty and integrity towards the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “There are certain leaders who made a vain attempt to tarnish the image of the Congress by planting such tainted stories,” Naini said. “What is wrong with the meeting of MLAs of the same party?”

Naini said the opposition parties tried to blow it out of proportion by showing it negatively. He said the opposition parties tried to blow it out of proportion by showing it in a negative shade. Naini said that he had written a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to conduct a probe to find the culprits who are resorting to mudslinging against the Congress.

The MLA said that he would file a defamation suit against the YouTube channels that showed him in a negative shade.

Meanwhile, it’s learnt that a meeting, which took place on January 31 night, is believed to have been convened due to a minister’s lack of response to their concerns especially in executing key development projects in their constituencies.