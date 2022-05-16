Nalayaks & lying Badshahs can't stop TRS, asserts KTR

Hyderabad: "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a lying Badshah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Nalayak." This is how TRS working president K T Rama Rao reacted to the way Shah lashed out at the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday at Tukkuguda public meeting. It may be recalled that the Union Home Minister called KCR as 'new Nizam'. Referring to the comment of Shah that KCR should go in for polls immediately, KTR challenged Shah to get the Lok Sabha dissolved and go to polls if they were so confident of winning the elections.

He said the BJP may be in mood to go for early polls but the TRS is not. KCR will opt for the elections at the right time and defeat the single engine government at the Centre," he said.

The TRS leader said that Amit Shah should change his name as 'Lying Shah' as he thinks that whatever comes in 'WhatsApp University' is correct.

On the allegation of the TRS being the most corrupt government, KTR referred to the allegations of a BJP MLA in Karnataka, who said that he was asked Rs 2,500 crore for the post of the Chief Minister. The BJP neither questioned him nor was he suspended from the party, the TRS working president said.

KTR said the BJP had no reply to the questions they had posed and hence were talking about Nizam and Razakars. Shah referred to the Nizam more than what his successors had done so far.

He said Shah should know that Telangana had contributed Rs 3.65 lakh crore to the country and the Centre gave back only Rs 2.52 lakh crore. There is nothing special they had done for the new state, he said, adding that Shah should salute Telangana for contributing to the growth of 'sick states' ruled by the BJP.

On the debt burden, KTR said Telangana ranked 23rd in terms of taking loans. Modi during his eight-year regime took Rs 100 lakh crore loans. Telangana had taken loans for schemes like Mission Bhagiratha. The Centre should explain for what purpose they had taken the loans and how they had utilised them, he asked.

"The country is in bad shape because of a 'Nalayak Prime Minister'. He says he sold tea in the railway station but now he is selling the country," KTR said. While the TRS is a people-friendly government, the BJP government is a corporate-friendly government, he added.

KTR alleged that the Centre wrote off loans to the tune of Rs 11 lakh crore pertaining to the corporate companies. On the allegation of car steering in the hands of Majlis, the TRS leader said the steering of the Government of India is in the hands of corporate forces.

KTR further said the BJP was a characterless party. While the TRS is for start-up, the BJP was for pack-up. "While charging the state government for not filling vacant posts, Shah forgot that there were 16 lakh vacancies in the Central government," KTR said, adding that Inflation was highest in last 30 years.