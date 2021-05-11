Nalgonda: Charge as per the rates fixed by government

Nalgonda: Private hospitals, labs, scanning centers and diagnostic centers where treatment is being given for corona should be charged as per the rates fixed by the government and the Medical Department, District Joint Collector Chandrasekhar and DGP AV Ranganath suggested.

During a meeting with police, medical department officials, private hospital administrators, IMA representatives and managers of scanning centers at the Collectorate office Udayaditya Bhavan on Monday, Ranganath said that every hospital should to charge as per government regulations

He directed the medical authorities to take immediate steps to bring every hospital offering Covid treatments under GST in order to buy Remdesvir injection directly from hospitals. He warned that stern action would be taken against those who commit irregularities with regard to public health.

Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidireddy, DSPs Venkateshwar Reddy, Anand Reddy, Venkateshwar Rao, Ramana Reddy, CIs Nigidala Suresh, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Balagopal, SM Basha, Sada Nagraj, IMA President Pulla Rao, Drug Inspector Vara Prasad, Chemist and Drugist Association President Venkatapathi, Yama Dayakar, Hospital Administrators, Scanning Centers Administrators were present.