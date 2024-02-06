Live
Nalgonda civic body elects new Chairman
Nalgonda: The former Vice Chairman, Congress floor leader and Ward 38 Councilor, Burri Srinivas Reddy, was elected as Nalgonda Municipal Chairman on Monday.
The election took place in the presence of R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy. A majority of the councilors took part in the voting. On January 8, BRS lost its chairmanship after Mandadi Saidireddy was defeated in trust motion.
Nalgonda is the first municipality that went to Congress post assembly elections in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.
Congress leaders and cadres were jubilant and congratulated Burri Srinivas Reddy. Speaking to the media , Srinivas Reddy stated that he would develop Nalgonda in all aspects with the help of minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and thanked everyone who extended their cooperation for his victory.