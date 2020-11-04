Nalgonda Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil holds review meet with millers

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil urged millers to buy Sanna varieties of paddy at support price fixed by the government. Along with DIG AV Ranganath, Additional Collector V Chandra Shekhar, he conducted a meeting with millers and officials of civil supplies and police departments at district collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that it is government officials, millers and traders responsibility to implement the support price fixed by the government for the welfare of the farmer, district administration will take necessary steps to get support price to the farmer to their farm produces.

He said task force teams have been constituted with officials of police, revenue, agriculture and civil supplies department and the task force team will conduct surprise inspections in the district Addressing the meeting, Ranganath said that the millers must stick on to the MSP as per the guidelines of government.

It was decided to pay to MSP to paddy in a meeting held with millers, officials from the department of agriculture, civil supplies, police and weights under the leadership of district collector, he added Local RDO's and DSP's directed to lodge complaints and added that task force officials getting complaints from farmers with shared locations in WhatsApp. He said that the task force team would inspect and seize the mills if the support price was not paid to farmers.

Millers urged to both collector and Ranganath to reopen Shree Balaji Rice Mill located at Yadagharpalli in Miryalguda which was seized by the task force team on the charges of payments to framers less than the recommended supporting price..

Millers assured to follow the guidelines of government and district administration without fail.

Collector said that the police department would monitor the lorry numbers and farmers by mill wise and directed them to maintain registers.

The duo officials informed the millers that officials will take necessary steps to avoid queue lines of lorries by issuing tokens as per the capacity of respective mills. DSP Venkateshwar Rao Civil Supplies DM Nageshwar Rao, millers Association President Ramesh and millers were also seen.