Nalgonda Court Delivers Verdict in Pranay Murder Case

Nalgonda: In a landmark judgment, the Nalgonda court has pronounced its verdict in the Pranay murder case, sentencing A2 accused Subhash Sharma to death. The court also sentenced the remaining accused to life imprisonment.

The case, which dates back to 18 September 2018, shook the town of Miryalaguda when Pranay, a Dalit youth, was brutally murdered in broad daylight. The trial, which lasted for over six years, has now concluded with the court delivering a decisive judgment.

The verdict is seen as a significant step in ensuring justice and addressing honour killings. The case had drawn widespread attention, sparking discussions on caste-based violence and the need for stringent legal action against such crimes.