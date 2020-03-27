Nalgonda: Follow guidelines to avoid action says Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil stated that everyone must follow the guidelines of lockdown issued by the State government without fail. 'Otherwise be ready to face action as per law,' he warned.

On Friday, he paid a surprise visit to the local Rythu Bazar and several grocery shops and fruit shops in Nalgonda town and inquired about the rates of various items. He ordered them to sell the items as per MRP and recommended rates.

The Collector informed that except medical shops and hospitals, all other establishments must be closed by 6 pm every day and directed the police to allow only those vehicles with emergency needs on the roads.

He also examined the check posts set up at Marriguda bypass road and VT Colony in the town limits.

He was accompanied by Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, RDO Jagadishwar Reddy, tahsildar Nagarjun Reddy during his inspection in the town.