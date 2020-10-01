Nalgonda: Gang held for hacking police Facebook accounts

The Nalgonda police have arrested a 15-member gang for hacking Facebook accounts of the police and extracting money from the people. All the 15 members were taken into custody from Barkatpura in Rajasthan.

The gang hacked the accounts of 236 police personnel from both the Telugu states including the Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Ranganath. The police have launched an operation led by SP Ranganath for a week and arrested the gang which is said to have spread across seven states which include Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Odisha.



The arrested hacked the accounts of police personnel from all these states. However, the police were surprised when they learned all the criminals had studied Class 8 and 9.



The police seized thousands of SIM cards each hundred from the cyber criminals. The arrested persons will be brought to Nalgonda on a police transit warrant.



The issued came to fore when the gang hacked the Facebook account of SP Ranganath and demanded Rs 20,000 from a friend. The SP said that the account the criminals used has been deactivated many years ago and the phone number mentioned in the Facebook has been traced to Anitha from Odisha.