Nalgonda: Man arrested, bid to steal police vehicle foiled

The police arrested a man and foiled his attempt to steal the vehicle. The incident took place at Miryalaguda on Thursday night when the police were conducting vehicle checks.

The arrested, a native of Nereducherla was working as a driver in Hyderabad. On Thursday, he went to Miryalaguda to meet his friends and the gang halted Edelagudem where they consumed alcohol. CI Ramesh Babu who noticed the gang consuming alcohol near the road approached them and asked to clear the place. While the CI was speaking to the men, one of the members of the gang got into the police car and fled with the vehicle.

The man fled the place towards Kodad in the vehicle. CI Ramesh Babu alerted the police who were on duty at Yadgar Palli. The man, in a bid to escape from the police, rammed the car into an unknown vehicle.

The police arrested the man at Allagadapa toll gate and launched an investigation. In the accident, the front end of the car has been partially damaged.