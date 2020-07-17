X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nalgonda: Man drinks poison, cop saves

Dindi CI Venkateshwarlu shifting Orsu Sudhakar, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide

Dindi CI Venkateshwarlu shifting Orsu Sudhakar, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide

Highlights

Dindi Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu saved a person’s life, who consumed pesticide to commit suicide, and got appreciation from seniors and civilians

Nalgonda: Dindi Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu saved a person's life, who consumed pesticide to commit suicide, and got appreciation from seniors and civilians.

CI Venkateshwarlu, on his way to Nalgonda, found an unconscious man, O Sudhakar, on the outskirts of Gurrampodu village. He shifted Sudhakar in his vehicle to Nalgonda admitted him in a private hospital.

After collecting victim's details, he send a meassage to the victim's family members.

It came to know that victim Orsu Sudhakar (29), native of Tanepally of Gurrampodu mandal, had consumed pesticide on the outskirts of Gurrampodu village to end his life due to family disputes.

District SP AV Ranganath, Additional SP Narmada, DTC Additional SP Sathish and Deverakonda DSP Anand Reddy appreciated CI Venkateshwarlu over his initiative in saving a person's life.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X