Nalgonda: Man drinks poison, cop saves

Nalgonda: Dindi Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu saved a person's life, who consumed pesticide to commit suicide, and got appreciation from seniors and civilians.



CI Venkateshwarlu, on his way to Nalgonda, found an unconscious man, O Sudhakar, on the outskirts of Gurrampodu village. He shifted Sudhakar in his vehicle to Nalgonda admitted him in a private hospital.

After collecting victim's details, he send a meassage to the victim's family members.

It came to know that victim Orsu Sudhakar (29), native of Tanepally of Gurrampodu mandal, had consumed pesticide on the outskirts of Gurrampodu village to end his life due to family disputes.

District SP AV Ranganath, Additional SP Narmada, DTC Additional SP Sathish and Deverakonda DSP Anand Reddy appreciated CI Venkateshwarlu over his initiative in saving a person's life.