Nalgonda: One inter-state thief held

Nalgonda: DSP Venkateshwar Reddy stated that an inter-state thief was arrested and 16 tulas of gold and 40 tulas of silver were recovered from his possession. Speaking to the media, DSP disclosed the details of the accused and his crime history at two Town Police Station in Nalgonda on Saturday. Thimmasamudram Shiva alias Vamsi, alias Nanda alias Nandu , who resides in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh and works as a laborer, is said to have committed serial thefts. Shiva was arrested while moving suspiciously during the vehicle check up in two town police station limits, on Saturday.



Shiva's hometown is East Kodepalli of Kalyanadurg mandal of Anantapur District in Andhra Pradesh. Six theft cases were registered against burglar Shiva under police station limits of Nalgonda One Town, Nalgonda Rural, Nakirekal and Nalgonda Two Town in the district, DSP explained Two Town CI Chandrasekhar Reddy appreciated SI Narsimha, staff Shanshuddin, Shankar, Balakoti and others on arrest of offender Shiva.