Nalgonda: Police arrested Fake Baba and his associates

Nalgonda: District Police cracked tricky activates of fake Baba and arrested Baba and his three associates on the charges of cheating people in the name of spirituality. The arrested were identified as Ambadipudi Sai Vishwa Chaithanya (50) Gajula goutham (26) Vangaru Srujan Kumar (28) Orsu vijay (25)



On Tuesday, the District SP AV Ranganath in a press meet held at district police office revealed the crime history of Swamy and his team members.

Police seized 26 lakh cash, 500 grams of gold, documents of lands worth of Rs 1 crore from the Baba and his associates.