Nalgonda: Police chase ganja smugglers, arrest two

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Police chased and nabbed two ganja smugglers, who dared to hit the police vehicle in Nakrekal on Sunday. According to sources, Nakrekal Circle Inspector Balagopal and Sub-Inspector G Srinivas and police personnel were inspecting vehiclehs on national highway 65.

When they tried to stop a Scorpio vehicle of Maharashtra registration heading towards Hyderabad, the vehicle driver tried to hit them and escaped from there.

The cops escaped from the attack and chased them in their vehicles. Two of the four persons in the Scorpio stopped the vehicle at Chandampally village and escaped along with few ganja packets. The remaining two persons also tried to escape with ganja by leaving their vehicle near Dandemapally village.

But CI Balagopal and his crew caught the two accused and recovered 40 ganja packets, each weighing 2 kg, from them. The seized ganja is worth Rs 80 lakh in the market, the CI informed.

The arrested were identified as Bapu Saheb Bhaskar Dhange, Aniket Arjun Chowdari of Maharashtra. Police are searching for the escaped smugglers - Valmik Namdev Chowhan alias Sunil Namdev Chowhan and Sachin Jankar of Maharashtra, the CI added.