Nalgonda: Police seize Ganja, arrest the peddlers

Nalgonda: The police apprehended a gang involved in the transportation of a significant quantity of Ganja in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

The Bhuvanagiri police intercepted the accused individuals while they were in the process of smuggling Ganja from Vizianagaram to Mumbai in a car. Four individuals were detained as a result of the operation. The authorities seized 120 kg of Ganja, along with three mobile phones and the car used for transportation. Following their arrest, the gang members were remanded into custody.

DCP Rajesh Chandra, overseeing the Bhuvanagiri Zone, stated that the accused were discovered during vehicle checks conducted by the Ramannapet police, based on information provided by the Special Operations Team (SOT) police.