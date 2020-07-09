Nalgonda: Rs 1,000 penalty for not wearing mask says SP Ranganath

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police Ranganath warned the people of levying penalty if they do not wear mask as per Covid-19 norms.

In a press statement released here on Thursday, he stated that it is the time to be alert as corona cases are increasing day-by-day in the district.

He advised the people not to come out from their house unnecessarily and must wear mask if they come out on any work.

So far, as many as 599 mask violation cases were booked across the district, he added.

The SP advised the people to maintain self-discipline and self-control to control the spread of corona pandemic in the district and added not to forget to wear mask.

He urged the people to extend their cooperation to police, health and sanitary staff in controlling coronavirus.