Nalgonda: Three gates of Musi Project lifted as water level reaches full capacity

Ketepally ( Nalgonda): In the wake of the Musi project’s water level reaching its maximum capacity, three gates of the project were lifted, allowing the release of water downstream. Currently, the water level stands at 644.60 feet, just shy of the project’s full tank level of 645 feet. With an inflow of 243.16 cusecs from the upstream, the lifting of three crest gates has facilitated the release of 330 cusecs of water downstream.

The decision to release the water was made in accordance with the instructions given by Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy. DE Chandrasekhar, AEs Uday Kumar and Mamta, as well as irrigation staff were present on the occasion.