Live
- Chandrababu to visit NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad today, likely to meet leaders
- Devotee dies of heart attack in Vemulawada temple
- Government College In Kerala Files Complaint Against Forged Certificate
- KCR government turned Telangana into debt-ridden, charges Bandi
- Vijayawada: Decision on 12th PRC likely after Cabinet meet
- Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web
- US investors impressed by TSiPASS policy: KTR
- Chinna Jeeyar, a great social reformer: Kakani Govardhan Reddy
- Telangana made significant progress in power sector: Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- KCR to inaugurate Collectorate on June 9: MLA Balka Suman
Nalgonda: Three gates of Musi Project lifted as water level reaches full capacity
Highlights
In the wake of the Musi project’s water level reaching its maximum capacity, three gates of the project were lifted, allowing the release of water downstream.
Ketepally ( Nalgonda): In the wake of the Musi project’s water level reaching its maximum capacity, three gates of the project were lifted, allowing the release of water downstream. Currently, the water level stands at 644.60 feet, just shy of the project’s full tank level of 645 feet. With an inflow of 243.16 cusecs from the upstream, the lifting of three crest gates has facilitated the release of 330 cusecs of water downstream.
The decision to release the water was made in accordance with the instructions given by Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy. DE Chandrasekhar, AEs Uday Kumar and Mamta, as well as irrigation staff were present on the occasion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS