Nalgonda: Yadaiah death not due to medical negligence, Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil clarifies

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil declared that doctors and medical personnel were not negligent in the incident in which B Yadaiah died while undergoing treatment at Covi-19 isolation ward at district government hospital in Nalgonda.

In a press statement released here on Monday, the Collector said that Yadaiah (40) of Salkanur village of Vemulapally mandal was admitted with severe respiratory problem, cough and fever on July 17.

"Medical staff and doctors at the hospital gave treatment to 19 suspected corona patients and 21 positive patients along with Yadaiah in ICU and isolation ward. Yadaiah did not die with corona and he was suffering with chronic respiratory disease (COPD) and an alcoholic liver disease.

Doctors and medical personnel provided proper medical services to him during the treatment time. On July 18, they collected Yadaiah's samples and sent them to Department of Biotechnology located at Uppal in Hyderabad. The test results are negative," Collector Patil explained.