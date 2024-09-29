Live
- Supreme Court to hear RG Kar College suo moto case on September 30
- Sri Lanka thrash NZ by innings and 154 runs; clinch 2-0 series win
- Tensions Rise in Siddipet District Following Assault on Minor Girl
- PDP's sympathies lie with terrorists, not nation: BJP slams party for halting poll campaign
- J&K: Massive operation on to trace terrorists after encounter in Kathua yesterday
- AP govt. disburses Rs. 569 crore for flood victims, to complete remaining tomorrow
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences Over the Demise of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy
- CM Revanth Reddy Pledges to Prioritize Women's Health and Empowerment
- BCCI inaugurates new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
- Bihar flood situation critical amid heavy rain, says Shahnawaz Hussain
Just In
Nallavagu Restoration at Shilpa Venture Halted Due to Bulldozer Shortage

Sangareddy : Restoration work on the Nallavagu stream at Shilpa Venture has come to a halt due to a lack of heavy bulldozers. For the past two days, revenue and irrigation officials have been stationed at the site, working to clear encroachments and restore the stream.
Authorities have identified that around one kilometre of the Nallavagu had been encroached upon by Shilpa Venture. While the work was paused temporarily, officials are expected to resume the restoration efforts tomorrow, pending the availability of the necessary equipment.
The operation aims to reclaim the encroached land and fully restore the natural flow of the stream.
