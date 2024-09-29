Nallavagu Restoration at Shilpa Venture Halted Due to Bulldozer Shortage

Sangareddy : Restoration work on the Nallavagu stream at Shilpa Venture has come to a halt due to a lack of heavy bulldozers. For the past two days, revenue and irrigation officials have been stationed at the site, working to clear encroachments and restore the stream.

Authorities have identified that around one kilometre of the Nallavagu had been encroached upon by Shilpa Venture. While the work was paused temporarily, officials are expected to resume the restoration efforts tomorrow, pending the availability of the necessary equipment.

The operation aims to reclaim the encroached land and fully restore the natural flow of the stream.