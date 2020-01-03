Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nama distributes cloth bags in Khammam

Nama distributes cloth bags in Khammam
Highlights

Local MP Nama Nageswara Rao has inaugurated the free distribution of cloth bags here in Khammam town on Friday. The programme was conducted by a...

Khammam: Local MP Nama Nageswara Rao has inaugurated the free distribution of cloth bags here in Khammam town on Friday. The programme was conducted by a voluntary organisation in Khammam.

Nearly 3,000 cloth bags were distributed to the people during the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Nama appealed to the people of the Khammam town to stop the use of plastics and instead embrace the cloth or jute bags which are environment friendly.

Before the beginning of the programme, the MP extended New Year wishes to MLA Ramulu Naik, MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, former MLA Madhanlal, constituency in-charges, party leaders and people of the constituency.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams3 Jan 2020 4:16 PM GMT

CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams

Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan skipper
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan...
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister...
AP Govt
AP Govt's Landmark Decision On RTC Merger


Top