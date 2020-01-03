Nama distributes cloth bags in Khammam

Khammam: Local MP Nama Nageswara Rao has inaugurated the free distribution of cloth bags here in Khammam town on Friday. The programme was conducted by a voluntary organisation in Khammam.



Nearly 3,000 cloth bags were distributed to the people during the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Nama appealed to the people of the Khammam town to stop the use of plastics and instead embrace the cloth or jute bags which are environment friendly.

Before the beginning of the programme, the MP extended New Year wishes to MLA Ramulu Naik, MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, former MLA Madhanlal, constituency in-charges, party leaders and people of the constituency.