NaMo is ‘social media’ PM, while RaGa is real leader: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: While emphasising that PM Narendra Modi was holding the position only because of social media marketing, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy felt that Rahul Gandhi was the real leader who would lead the nation towards progress.

The Congress leader held that walkathons inspired by Mahatma Gandhi undertaken across the nation have elevated him to a leader to reckon with.

During a media interaction in Gandhi Bhavan, the former Sangareddy MLA found that Modi’s elevation to Chief Minister of Gujarat was only because of party veteran Advani’s rath yatra and following events.

He pointed out that prior to the rath yatra led by Advani, Modi was not known to the world, not even to Gujaratis. “Following the rath yatra, Modi had won for the first time as MLA and later became a CM in a sealed cover approved by Advani. Unlike Modi, Rahul Gandhi, who rejected top posts in government, had actually decided the fate of scores of Chief Ministers.

There remains a major difference between Rahul Gandhi and the sealed cover CM of Gujarat,” he felt.

Over the ongoing debate over who is the better leader, Jagga Reddy asked the BJP cadre to name any of the movements spearheaded by Modi before becoming the PM. “Rahul Gandhi is the fighter fighting for the justice of the people, while Modi is the leader who is power hungry.

Had Rahul Gandhi longed for the position, he would have donned the PM’s post under UPA’s tenure. Despite Manmohan Singh’s request to accept the position, Rahul Gandhi pushed the nomination of the latter as PM,” felt Jagga Reddy.

While referring to the Bharat Jodo and subsequent Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the former MLA held that while drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s walkathon across the country, Rahul Gandhi, with the single aim of uniting the nation, embarked on this mission by walking across the length and breadth of the nation, South to North and East to West.

Over the claims of Ram Rajya under the BJP government, the PCC working president wondered if the nation’s youth were happy with the governance. “I would like to ask if the construction of temples brings employment to youth?” he asked.