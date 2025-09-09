Narayana director honoured at SIBA 2025 in Dubai

Hyderabad: Dubai witnessed a proud moment for Indian education as Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, was honoured at the prestigious South India Business Awards (SIBA) 2025 for her outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of education.

The South India Business Awards, known for recognising excellence and innovation across industries, celebrated business leaders and entrepreneurs who have played a vital role in the region’s growth.

This year’s event in Dubai put a spotlight on visionaries shaping the future, with Dr. Sindhura Narayana standing tall among them for her transformative work in education. In her acceptance remarks, Dr. Sindhura Narayana underlined her belief in innovation that solves real challenges.

“As an entrepreneur, I believe in creating solutions for existing problems rather than developing a product first and then searching for its market fit.

At Narayana Educational Institutions, this approach guides us to design frameworks and curricula that foster the holistic development of every child,” she said.

With a legacy spanning 46 years, Narayana Educational Institutions is today one of Asia’s largest education groups, nurturing over 600,000 students annually through 900 plus schools, colleges, and coaching centres. Its focus on quality teaching, research driven curriculum, and student centric innovation continues to make a lasting impact on India’s education landscape.

The institution’s extensive network across 23 states and 250 plus cities reflects its scale and reach, while its team of 50,000 plus educators and subject experts remain committed to ensuring that students not only achieve academic success but also holistic growth.

By striking a balance between academic excellence and career oriented training, Narayana has become a household name for aspirants of engineering, medicine, civil services, and professional courses.

Its commitment, echoed in the institution’s guiding philosophy “Your Dreams Are Our Dreams”, continues to inspire millions of students and families across the nation. The recognition of Dr. Sindhura Narayana at SIBA 2025 is not just an honour for an individual, but also a celebration of Indian education’s growing global impact.