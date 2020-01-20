Narayankhed: Congress lambasts TRS

Narayankhed: PCC member and former MPP Dr Sanjeev Reddy criticised TRS for not implementing its electoral promises. He took part in the municipal elections campaign here on Sunday.

He said people won't believe the finance minister T Harish Rao's gullible talk. He listed out the development activities taken out in Congress tenure. He said the credit of providing Singur water to Narayankhed goes to Congress. He called upon people to vote for congress.