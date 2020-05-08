Narayanpet: 1,000 fine for not wearing mask warned SP Dr Chetana

Narayanpet: Superintendent of Police Dr Chetana has warned that a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those, who were found without wearing mask.

She directed police personnel to strictly implement the lockdown norms and make sure that the public follows social distance and wear masks when they are in the market. She sought the people's cooperation and help to the police, health and municipal authorities in containing the spread of Covid-19.

'Children below 10 years and elders above 80 years will not be allowed to move outside. Except for permitted people, no one will be allowed to move from one village to other and from one district to other,' the SP said.