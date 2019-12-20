Narayanpet: Kin of accused­ slam cops for foisting false cases against their lads

Makthal/Narayanpet: With the police filing as many as 15 cases against the accused in Disha murder case, the parents of the accused, Arif and Chennakeshavulu, have alleged that the police have killed their children in a fake encounter, and further have foisted false cases against their children to cover up their "fake" encounter.



As it is already known that the aftermath of brutal rape and murder of veterinary doctor Disha, the police cracked the case in just less than 10 hours and arrested the four accused, who were later sent to 14-day remand by the court.

However, the police sought the custody of the accused citing further investigation. Police said that they have encountered all the four accused when tried to escape the police during crime scene recreation.

As the uproar against the brutal rape and murder of Disha evoked anger among the public and there was a heavy pressure on the police to investigate the case at a faster pace, the government had also agreed to set up a fast track court in Mahbubnagar. However, the case ended abruptly with the encounter of the accused by the police.

With the National Human Rights Commission and various social groups and even women welfare groups questioning the police encounter and suspecting the police action, a detailed investigation into the encounter was initiated.

To make their case stronger, now the police have found that the four accused were involved in various cases and have booked 15 cases against them. However, the parents of the accused alleging that the police are trying to book false cases against their children just to cover their fake encounter. They vowed to take up legal battle against the policemen involved in the fake encounter.

"The police are treating the poor and rich differently. There are many cases of rape and murders and hundreds of accused are lodged in the jails. But they have chosen to kill only our children just because we are poor and have no money to appeal. The police have taken this as an advantage and brutally murdered our children by taking law into their hands. We will not stay mum and will fight legally to see to it that policemen involved in the fake encounter are punished," said parents of accused.