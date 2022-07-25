Narayanpet: New eqpt to make land survey easy

Narayanpet: Narayanpet District Collector Harichandana inspected the new survey equipment 'Geode' displayed by the district survey authorities. She asked the officials to put the advanced technological equipment to good use by conducting the land survey effectively and erect correct boundaries for all government lands in the district. The Collector enquired about the new equipment and elicited details from Auti Mallesh, the district surveyor of Narayanpet.

Earlier, the district survey officials visited Hyderabad and underwent training on how to handle the equipment. They observed that the new equipment would make their job easy, enabling land surveys effectively and speedily in any type of terrain.

"We are encouraging the officials on the utilisation of advanced technology to conduct land survey. I hope using the Geode survey device, all the government lands can be surveyed with ease and the boundaries can be erected correctly with highest accuracy," said the Collector.