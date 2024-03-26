Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Narayanpet: Teenage girl dies in Holi celebrations
Highlights
Tragedy struck the Holi celebrations in Narayanpet district a 13-year-old girl lost her life while two others sustained injuries in a devastating incident on Monday.
Narayanpet: Tragedy struck the Holi celebrations in Narayanpet district a 13-year-old girl lost her life while two others sustained injuries in a devastating incident on Monday. The unfortunate event unfolded on Gopalpet street in the heart of Narayanpet district headquarters.
Thirteen-year-old Lakshmi Pranathi tragically lost her life when a water tanker collapsed on Gopalpet street earlier in the morning.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred as a result of a fire that broke out during the ‘Kamadahanam’ ritual last night. The intense heat caused a nearby mini-water tanker to overheat, leading to its collapse. The Narayanpet police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT