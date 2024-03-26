Narayanpet: Teenage girl dies in Holi celebrations

Narayanpet: Tragedy struck the Holi celebrations in Narayanpet district a 13-year-old girl lost her life while two others sustained injuries in a devastating incident on Monday. The unfortunate event unfolded on Gopalpet street in the heart of Narayanpet district headquarters.

Thirteen-year-old Lakshmi Pranathi tragically lost her life when a water tanker collapsed on Gopalpet street earlier in the morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred as a result of a fire that broke out during the ‘Kamadahanam’ ritual last night. The intense heat caused a nearby mini-water tanker to overheat, leading to its collapse. The Narayanpet police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.