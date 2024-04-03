National award winner 'Dasi' Sudarshan is no more

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The national award winner 'Dasi' Sudarshan (73) passed away on Monday in a private hospital. Sudarshan won the National Award for Best Costume Designer for the movie 'Dasi' in 1988 in the Telugu industry.

Hailing from the undivided Nalgonda district, Sudarshan began his journey as a drawing teacher at a government college in Hill Colony, Nagarjunsagar.

X