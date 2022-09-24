National Herald case: ED issues summon notices to Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly issued notices to Congress senior leaders in the National Herald case. AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi were already grilled by the ED.

ED had issued notices to Karnataka Congress leader DK Siva Kumar and during questioning, Siva Kumar informed that the ED enquired about the donations he had given to the management of National Herald newspaper.

According to the sources, notices issued to working presidents in State Congress former minister Gita Reddy and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav; treasurer and former Minister Sudarshan Reddy; and party political committee chairman and former Minister Shabbir Ali.

Sources say that Sudarshan Reddy was summoned for enquiry on October 10 and Shabbir Ali on October 11 in Delhi. Gita Reddy and Anjan Kumar Yadav would be called for enquiry in the second phase, according to reports. ED sources informed that notices are issued under section 50 of Money Laundering Act, 2005.

Meanwhile, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sudarshan Reddy and Gita Reddy denied receiving any ED notices. Anjan Kumar said that he gave a cheque for Rs 20 lakh to National Herald (NH) paper and paid tax also.

Sudarshan Reddy said that he donated Rs 15 lakh to National Herald four months ago, for which he paid tax. Gita Reddy also informed of donating certain amount to NH and ready to appear for ED questioning.