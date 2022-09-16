National Integration Day rally held with pomp in Khammam

Khammam: Many tricolour flags fluttered in the streets as several people walked holding the national flags to mark the 'Telangana Jatiya Samaikyatha Vajratosvalu' in Khammam on Friday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flagged off and joined the rally as part of the Vajratosvalu. A large number of students, officials and public representatives participated in the rally from Ambedkar Centre to SR&BGNR College.

Speaking on the occasion, the Puvvada Ajay Kumar said in a democratic system it was possible to get public support only ideologically but not by undemocratically violating laws and stirring up emotions. Vajrotsavam would be held on Saturday on completion of 75 years of merger of Hyderabad with India.

Ajay Kumar found fault with Centre on how it was handling the matter. Anyone could organise any programme in a democratic system but such programmes should not create any tensions in the society, he noted.

BJP was trying to distort history, though their role in Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle was null and void. The party and leaders were promoting toxicity among people like never before in the history of the country, the Puvvada said.

In the past eight years Telangana was emerging as the leading State in the country in all fields. Unable to digest the State's growth, some forces have started nefarious politics to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the State with their vicious and ill-conceived designs, Ajay Kumar complained.

He felt that the people in Telangana were wise and would defeat such evil designs and would teach a fitting lesson to the forces that were planning to divide the society on religious lines to draw political mileage.

Ajay Kumar reminded that the State government has decided to organise the national integration celebrations under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the Telangana region stepped into democracy from the monarchy on September 17, 1948.

Similar rallies were taken out at all constituency headquarters in the district followed by community lunch. In Kothagudem MLA V Venkateshwar Rao, district Collector Anudeep D and SP Dr Vineeth G took part in the National Integration rally.